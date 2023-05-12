Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday May 12, 2023 – The Sudanese Government has called for the classification of the rebel group, Rapid Support Forces (RSF) which is currently in battle with the Sudanese Army, a terrorist group.

The military government also said it is still open to dialogue and re-admitting the group back into government and the country’s Army.

This was communicated during a press conference by the country’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Mohamed Abdelmannan in Abuja.

The envoy said the flagrant violation of the truce by the RSF stands condemnable, but reassured that the Sudanese Government’s would employ strategic measures to ensure safety of all foreigners in the troubled country.

He said the country would honour its obligation under the international laws and Vienna conventions to protect all premises and staff of diplomatic missions.

He said: “The government of Sudan strongly condemns these terrorist and criminal attacks, and urges the international community, the UN, AU, Arab League, OIC, and human rights organisations to take similar actions.

“By designating the insurgent RSF as a terrorist organisation and holding them accountable before the national and international justice mechanism, for violation of the international and humanitarian law.

“In this regard, we reiterate the firm commitment of Sudan and its competent authorities to take all measures to guarantee safety and protection of all foreign communities, and diplomatic representation in Sudan.

“In accordance with its obligations and international law, as well as the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations of the year 1961.”

On the allegation that both parties have failed to adhere to policy on truce and ceasefire, the envoy said Sudan government accepted and upheld the agreement, insisting that the RSF never observed the truce.

He said: “A responsible and professional army will observe truce for humanitarian opportunities for people to access help.“Repair and rehabilitation of the damages will be carried out after ceasefire and after the war has stopped in the country, particularly the capital city of Khartoum needs to be rehabilitated.

“The civilians there need to be provided with medical assistance, because the RSF evacuated all the patients from the hospitals and took the place as a military place for treating their injuries.”

He mentioned that moves were made to integrate the RSF into the SAF to bring about a unified army, but the RSF rejected them.

Last month, RSF leader Mohamed Dagalo and Sudan de facto leader Abdel Al- Burhan claimed to be in control of key government sites, including the general military headquarters, the presidential palace, Khartoum International Airport, the Army chief’s official residence as well as the Sudan Tv headquarters after ear broke out in the country.

The war has led to a mass exodus of people out of the country.