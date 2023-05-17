Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 17 May 2023 – Colonel Mustafa’s life seems to be turning a corner, weeks after a video of him working at a construction site went viral.

On Tuesday, the veteran rapper met Youth Affairs and Sports CS Ababu Namwamba and other senior government officials in the ministry.

After the meeting, the ministry assured Mustafa of support during this difficult period and gave him a handsome package to help him get back on his feet.

“We have heard your challenges, and as a ministry, I want to assure you that we are here to walk with you in this challenging phase. We have put together a package for you that will ensure that you are back on your feet, making music and entertaining us,” read a statement released by the ministry.

Further, the ministry lauded Mustafa for sacrificing his comfort to ensure his ailing mum gets treatment.

PS Ismail Maalim advised Mustafa to make wise financial decisions that would ensure that he lived decently.

