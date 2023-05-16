Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 16, 2023 – Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga-led Azmio to stop politicizing the 2023/24 budget-making process.

Speaking during a burial in Murang’a county on Saturday, Nyoro said the budget-making process and proposals by the treasury were not cast on stones hence why they were consulting Kenyans to give their opinions.

According to Nyoro, who is also the National Assembly Budget Committee Chair, the proposals presented by Treasury will be amended, so that there is a consensus between government and citizens.

“The Finance Bill comes before the budget as it shows where the government intends to get money to fund the budget. I want to announce to Kenyans that the Finance Bill and budget estimates are not dictatorial booklets and documents,” Nyoro said.

Ndindi said anything that is brought to Parliament by Treasury is to be debated in the house and told Kenyans not to worry about the Finance Bill 2023 which seeks to raise taxes on some of the basic commodities.

“We listen to the Kenyan people and that is what we are doing,” said the budget committee chair, assuring a consultative process.

Parliamentary Bill is expected to contain tax proposals to aid in the attainment of the government’s objectives in the 2023/24 fiscal year.

These proposals will include proposed amendments to various tax statutes such as the Income Tax Act, the Value Added Tax Act, the Tax Procedures Act, and the Miscellaneous Fees and Levies Act.

Azimio la Umoja party leader Raila Odinga has more than once criticised President William Ruto’s inaugural budget, saying it contains a “tsunami of taxes” that will “bury everyone”.

He termed the proposed Finance Bill 2023 as bad for the country and rallied his troops in Parliament to shoot it down.

The Kenyan DAILY POST