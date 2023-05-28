Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday May 27, 2023 – Actress and reality TV star, Venita Akpofure, has asked people to stop comparing her with their favorite stars, especially the young ones who haven’t had kids yet.

In a series of tweets, the mum of two and former big brother star, said she has put in well over ten years in the entertainment industry for people to be comparing her with newcomers.

She is simply tired of it.

Read her tweets below