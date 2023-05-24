Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 24, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suspended talks with President William Ruto.

This is after Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza showed a lack of commitment in the bipartisan talks.

In a statement, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna revealed that Raila’s Azimio called off the bipartisan talks after the committees failed to agree on four fundamental demands.

The suspension came after the Azimio team could not persuade its Kenya Kwanza counterparts to agree on the terms of engagement.

The issues they differed on included lowering the cost of unga, preservation of the election servers, suspension of IEBC reconstitution, and for the Ruto regime to stop meddling in Jubilee Party affairs.

“We have had to suspend the bipartisan dialogue after we could not persuade our friends from Kenya Kwanza to concede to some common-sense interim measures namely; lowering of the cost of unga, preservation of the election servers, suspension of IEBC reconstitution and for them to leave Jubilee alone.

“These are necessary in our view in order to safeguard the outcome of the talks. We hope sense shall prevail,” stated Sifuna who is a member of the Azimio bipartisan committee.

On Monday, Raila had threatened to suspend the talks and resume the nationwide protests if Ruto’s team did not meet Azimio’s demands.

The suspension of the talks now leaves room for the resumption of Raila’s weekly demonstrations which may make things worse for Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza government.

