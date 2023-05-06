Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 6, 2023 – Azimio Party Leader Raila Odinga castigated the government of President William Ruto over the Shakahola massacre.

This is after he was denied entry into Shakahola Forest when he visited Kilifi County yesterday.

Addressing the media, Raila attacked Ruto, his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, and security forces, accusing them of hiding information on the Shakahola massacre from the public.

According to Raila, security officers and by extension, State House, was privy to the developments at Shakahola Forest and were unwilling to share the cause of death of at least 110 Paul Mackenzie followers, for unselfish gains.

He claimed that the security officers and other politicians were followers of the controversial pastors.

“They know everything that happened here. They have been seen together praying here in Malindi, Mombasa, Nairobi, and other places. What has happened here is a way to destroy the good name of religion,” Raila stated.

“I came here to witness what happened at Shakahola, an incident that shocked Kenya and the entire world. This can not happen in a country with proper law and order. Where were the security personnel when all these occurred? Why are they coming out now to protect dead bodies?” he posed.

The former Prime Minister argued that the situation at Shakahola Forest was ashaming the country.

He thus vowed to protect the lives of Kenyans against the people masquerading as religious leaders.

“We as Azimio La Umoja, stand for the rights of the people of Kenya and we will protect the lives and all Kenyans, we will deal with anyone who is harmful to the people,” he declared.

