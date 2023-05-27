Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 27, 2023 – President William Ruto may soon face a real threat to national security.

This is after Azimio Leader Raila Odinga hinted at a possible secession as his ultimate end game in his battles with Ruto and his government.

Speaking in Yatta, Machakos County, yesterday Raila gave Ruto an ultimatum of seven days to denounce Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s remarks that the Kenya Kwanza government is a shareholding company.

He threatened to write to the United Nations (UN) to split Kenya into two if the Head of state does not denounce Gachagua’s sentiments.

“We have given you one week to denounce Rigathi Gachagua’s remarks, if you don’t, we will write to the United Nations and ask for self-determination.”

“We are Kenyans by right and we cannot be discriminated against every day because the constitution has a bill of rights, which must be respected by this government,” said Raila.

The Opposition chief asked Ruto to stop discriminating against other communities, saying the Kenya Kwanza government should rectify imbalances and accommodate different communities.

“You must begin the process of correcting these imbalances so that we know how many ministers, principal secretaries, heads of parastatals you have and where they come from so that Kenyans from different communities feel that they are accommodated in the government,” Raila added.

Gachagua, on February 19 in Kericho, declared Kenya as a company in which appointments are based on shareholding.

According to Gachagua, the government appointments and contracts are a preserve of those who voted for the Kenya Kwanza government; something that did not sit well with the Opposition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST