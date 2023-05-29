Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 29, 2023 – President William Ruto is reportedly under siege as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta set to hold a strategy meeting to make his life a living hell.

Azimio coalition will hold its Parliamentary Group meeting on Tuesday, with Raila and Uhuru among those who will attend.

This was confirmed by Azimio’s executive council chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya, who indicated that the meeting will outline the next plan for the Azimio coalition.

”Our meeting is scheduled for Tuesday this week at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation. We will inform the public of our next course of action,” he said.

The meeting comes in the wake of the contentious Finance Bill 2023 that elicited massive criticism among Kenyans.

Raila is among the leaders who have openly opposed key recommendations of the Bill, especially those that seek to add taxes on Kenyans.

In a statement detailing major issues he has raised concerns over, a majority that is in the Finance Bill 2023, Raila said he is not the one hard-hit by the additional taxes the current regime intends to impose on some items.

The opposition chief faulted the current regime for personifying his criticisms of issues of national concerns to confuse the masses.

“The issues I have been canvassing alongside all Azimio Party leaders are not about me or any of my co-principals,” Raila said.

Tuesday’s Azimio meeting is expected to chart the way forward in forestalling and sabotaging Ruto’s controversial Finance Bill and will also address the bi-partisan talks that were suspended by the Azimio coalition last week.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.