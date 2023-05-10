Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 10, 2023 – Attorney General, Justin Muturi has ordered the closure of Good News International Church and New Life Prayer Centre and Church for contravening the Registrar of Societies Act.

Appearing before Senate ad-hoc committee probing deaths in Shakahola, Kilifi County on Wednesday, Muturi said the government has asked Makenzie’s Good News International church to show cause why the church’s registration should not be canceled.

For the New Life Church under the leadership of Pastor Ezekiel Odero, the AG’s office says that while the organization meets all the conditions at the time of registration, it has failed to file tax returns in recent years.

The closure of these two churches means that anyone who will be found inside the church will be treated as a criminal and will be arrested and prosecuted in a court of law.

Pastor Makenzie and Ezekiel have been linked to the Shakahola massacre where the state alleges that the two pastors killed and buried their followers in the 800-acre Shakahola forest in Kilifi County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST