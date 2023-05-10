Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 10, 2023 – English actor, Tom Holland has revealed he has been sober for one year and four months.

While talking about his upcoming Apple TV+ show The Crowded Room, the 26-year-old actor spoke about how working on the miniseries shifted his perspective on mental health.

The Spider-Man star told Entertainment Weekly that he became better at ‘recognizing triggers’ and ‘things that stress me out’ after working on the psychological thriller. He also said he spoke to psychiatrists to further understand his role.

In the interview, he opened up about how doing so was ‘so informative on my own life’.

‘Learning about mental health and the power of it, and speaking to psychiatrists about Danny (his character) and Billy’s struggles, has been something that has been so informative to my own life,’ Holland told the publication.

Because of the show, he also said he hoped that viewers will ‘have more respect and more sympathy for people who are going through mental health issues.’

Then, he added: ‘I hope that people will feel educated about the powers of mental health, the struggles, [and] our incredible abilities to survive.’

‘I’m no stranger to the physical aspects of the job doing the whole action movie thing,’ he said. ‘But the mental aspect, it really beat me up, and it tool a long time for me to recover afterwards, to sort of get back to reality.’

At one point, he explained that he needed to detach himself from his character after nine months of filming.

‘I was seeing myself in him, but in my personal life, I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, “I’m going to shave my head. I need to shave my head, because I need to get rid of this character,”‘ he recalled.

‘And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to… It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before,’ he continued.