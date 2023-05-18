Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 18, 2023 – Spain has announced plans for an app that will tell wives if their men are doing enough housework.

The new app intends to address the gender imbalance of housework and will log the hours a family member spends doing chores.

Ángela Rodríguez, Spain’s minister for gender equality and domestic violence, said her department is in the process of developing the free app.

The minister said it would enable men and women to log the number of hours they spend doing chores around the house.

The government hopes the app will be released in the summer and will be unveiled as part of its ‘co-responsibility plan’.

‘We women spend more time on domestic tasks than men,’ Rodriguez said, as reported by The Times.

The minister was speaking at a conference in Geneva discussing discrimination against women. The minister presented a report at the convention on Spain’s women’s rights.

Rodriguez said nearly half of the women who took part in a survey by Spain’s National Statistics Institute said they did the majority of the housework in their homes, meaning less than 15 percent of men said they did the majority of the house chores.

This disparity has even caused legal rows in Spain. In April 2017, a court in Cantabria ordered a man to pay his ex-wife over €23,000 (almost £20,000) for the housework she undertook over their six years together.

Earlier this year, a court in Velez-Malaga ordered a businessman to pay his ex-wife €204,624.86 (around £180,000) for 25 years of unpaid domestic labour, based on the minimum wage throughout their marriage.