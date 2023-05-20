Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday May 20, 2023 – A 35-year-old woman, Nancy Mudau, has been reportedly arrested in Limpopo, South Africa, for collecting child support money from eight different men who thought they are the father of her child.

According to local media, Ms. Mudau from Nzhelele Biaba, Limpopo, has been collecting money from the eight men for 12 years.

The collection included school fees money for the child.

It was further gathered that Ms. Mudau used the money to build herself a beautiful house.

At the time of her alleged arrest she was reportedly building a tavern (a drinking joint) with child support money.