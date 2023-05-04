Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 04 May 2023 – Former news anchor Sophia Wanuna has landed a senior Government job after leaving KTN.

The seasoned media personality has been appointed the Deputy Director and Head of the Directorate of Public Affairs and Corporate Communications at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Wanuna assumed the role on Saturday, April 29.

“Judicial Service Commission is pleased to announce the appointment of Sophia Wanuna as Deputy Director and Head of the Directorate of Public Affairs and Corporate Communication at the JSC. The appointment took effect on 29th April 2023,” JSC wrote in part.

In the appointment notice, the JSC described Wanuna as a seasoned communication professional with over 15 years of experience.

Wanuna thanked all the colleagues she worked with as she announced her new job.

“I appreciate all the wonderful colleagues I had the privilege to work with as a journalist. Grateful for those who have watched me over the years. A New chapter now begins,” she wrote.

Wanuna left Standard Media Group last month after serving the media station for over 11 years.

She left the troubled media station over salary delays.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.