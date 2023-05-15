Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday May 15, 2023 – Businesswoman Sophia Momodu is celebrating her daughter Imade’s birthday today.
Sharing a photo from her maternity shoot and beautiful photos of Imade who she shares with superstar singer, Davido, Momodu wrote;
“It’s my daughter’s 8th time around the sun..
It’s also Mother’s Day today & I couldn’t be more thankful.
God has been too faithful too fail. Happy Birthday Imade! I love you so much kiddo”
