Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, 17 May 2023 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has been trending after he posted a video flaunting Ksh 30 Million in cash.

Sonko showed off the money stashed in briefcases to prove he is rich after someone reportedly claimed that he had gone broke.

He bragged that the money he was flaunting in dollars and Kenyan shillings is set aside to fuel his cars.

It is now emerging that Sonko posted the video after his brother-in-law called him demanding his dues after a business deal.

Sonko has reportedly failed to pay him even as he displays a fancy lifestyle online.

In the voice message, Sonko’s brother-in-law is heard telling him that he pretends to be rich yet after his father died, he sold his late dad’s Mercedes Benz without the family’s consent and squandered the money in a nightclub with friends.

He further accused Sonko of being a conman, adding that he cons even his family members.

“Unaleta utapeli mpaka kwa familiar,” he tells Sonko.

Listen to the voice message that prompted Sonko to flaunt the wads of cash amounting to Ksh 30 Million.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.