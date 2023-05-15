Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 15, 2023 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko has predicted what will happen to Azimio One Kenya Alliance principals after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga met President William Ruto on Saturday.

Ruto and Raila met during the burial of field marshal Mukami Kimathi in Nyandarua County and they were later spotted together in the evening during Kip Keino Classic at Kasarani Stadium.

On Sunday, Ruto and Raila, who were bitter political rivals, were again spotted at Kasarani Stadium where they watched Mashemeji Derby, an epic football match between Gor Mahia and AFC.

Sonko in a social media post said he believes that the former Prime Minister is planning to abandon his Azimio principles, going by his latest moves.

The former County boss said Baba is going to abandon Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, and former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa.

“Hawa sasa wanaeza tokwa anytime,” Sonko wrote on his Twitter page as he captioned a photo of Karua, Kioni, Kalonzo, and Wamalwa.

