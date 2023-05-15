Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 15, 2023 – A Deputy County Commissioner is under investigation for the theft of 13 solar panels belonging to Gatanga Water and Sanitation Company.

The panels were supposed to be used in the multi-million Ithang’a Water Project.

Detectives discovered the stolen solar panels in the home under construction belonging to the Deputy County Commissioner in Matungulu, Machakos County.

Ithanga/Kakuzi Sub-county Police Commander, Patrick Nyaanga, confirmed the recovery of the 13 solar panels saying the matter has been under investigation.

“We have been looking for the solar panels and the investigators managed to recover 13 of them,” said Mr Nyaanga.

