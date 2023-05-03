Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 3, 2023 – Larissa London who shares a son, Dawson, with singer, Davido, has revealed the kind of men she fancies.

Larissa shared a post on her Instatories this morning.

The UK-based makeup artist shared a photo of a woman being carried by a man and wrote

‘’Soft men are my spec. lover boys – those ones that want to die on top your matter when they love you”

Recall that Davido took a while before acknowledging Dawson as his son.

