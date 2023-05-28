Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday May 27, 2023 – Socialite Chinonso Ukah a.k.a Nons Miraj (Ada Jesus) has become a landlady.

She took to her Instagram page this morning to reveal she recently acquired a property.

Posting photos of herself in front of the property, she wrote;

‘’WELCOME THE LATEST LANDLADY IN TOWN”