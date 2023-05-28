Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, May 28, 2023 – A video has emerged showing what happens at The Chill Spot Club in Thika Town at night.

During the day, it is an ordinary club where revelers go to relax and indulge in their favourite drinks, but when night falls, it is transformed into a strip club.

Strippers take to the dancefloor from midnight to entertain the revelers.

A nosy reveler recorded a video of an intoxicated man trying to lick a stripper’s private parts as she was dancing erotically.

It took the intervention of the bouncers to restrain him.

Watch the video here LINK >>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.