Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday May 23, 2023 – Tanzanian singer Zuchu has reacted to her boyfriend, Diamond Platnumz’s romantic moment with Ghanaian musician Francine Koffie aka Fantana on the Netflix reality series Young, Famous & African (YFA).

Tanzanian superstar, Diamond locked lips with Fantana in one of the scenes in the reality series.

The controversial singer said he thought he was the best kisser until he exchanged saliva with the Ghanaian singer.

“I thought I was the best at kissing until I kissed Fantana,” Diamond said.

The Wasafi boss noted that Fantana wasn’t just kissing him but was ‘eating’ him.

Zuchi went off on a rant after Diamond’s cousin and official DJ Romy Jones taunted her about watching the Wasafi boss on YFA.

When asked if she had watched Diamond on YFA which has just returned for the second season, Zuchu told Romy to go show his cousin the middle finger.