Monday May 29, 2023 – Singer Zuchu has said that she won’t leave Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz even if he cheats on her with other women as he did with Ghanaian musician, Francine Koffie aka Fantana.

In season 2 of Young, African and Famous, Diamond locked lips with Fantana and declared that it was the best kiss he had ever had in his life.

The Tanzanian ‘Sukari’ hitmaker explained that she would only leave a man if he brings the side chick he is cheating with to their house.

Zuchu added that she has no problem with her man fooling around with other women in faraway places as long as he returns home to be with her.

She said;

“Cheating depends. You can’t cheat in front of my eyes and I forgive you, that can’t happen. But you say you have cheated there, there are two of us at home hehehe. You will stay there with your baby and we will meet at home”