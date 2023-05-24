Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday May 24, 2023 – Iconic singer, Tina Turner, has died.
She died at her home in Switzerland today May 24, after battling a protracted illness.
‘Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.’
‘With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,’ a statement from her representatives read
The US-born star was one of the best-loved female rock singers, known for her on-stage presence and a string of hits including The Best, Proud Mary, Private Dancer and What’s Love Got to Do With It.
May her soul rest in peace, Amen.
