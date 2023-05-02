Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday May 2, 2023 – Singer Temmie Ovwasa has threatened to hound a man spiritually and physically for saying he’ll “f*ck the hell out of her” so she can have sense.
The man made the comment after she shared photos of herself in a response to a question on how people who were raised by extremely strict parents turned out.
Temmie who described the man as a rapist, said she’ll start paying people to find men who offer to have sex with her.
See her responses below
