Sunday May 7, 2023 – English singer, Leigh-Anne Pinnock hit out at the King’s Coronation in a savage message.

The Little Mix star, 31, took to her Instagram story to share a brutal message with her millions of followers, which read: “Dear rest of the world.

“Don’t be fooled by any propaganda you see coming out of the UK this weekend. The mood here is not jubilant, it is sour.

“England is a fascist nightmare, where there are more food banks than branches of McDonalds.”

Leigh-Anne continued: “We don’t want pageantry, we want affordable food, and rent, and bills.

“The timing of this coronation, with all its gold and bejewelled opulence, couldn’t be more distasteful and sickening.

“It’s unjustifiable and it’s unwanted. If we’re asking God to save anyone it should be the 14.4million people living in poverty, not the King.”

It comes as a number of celebrities snubbed the coronation, and the chance to perform this weekend.

Elton John, the Spice Girls, and Harry Styles had all been invited but were unable to make time due to their busy schedules. Ed Sheeran, Adele, and Robbie Williams also had to decline to be involved due to their commitments.