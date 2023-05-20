Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday May 20, 2023 – Harry Styles has reportedly grown close to South African model Candice Swanepoel following his split from his long-term girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

The As It Was singer, 29, split from the director, 39, in March and has since been linked to several beautiful models and celebrities.

He is now said to be connecting with the Victoria’s Secret Angel, 34, making the seventh time he has dated a model from the brand.

A source told The Sun: ‘Harry is one of the biggest music superstars in the world so it’s not surprising supermodels are lining up to date him.

‘He’s got history with Victoria’s Secret models and has been linked to six others who have all walked in their fashion show.

‘Candice is one of Victoria’s Secret’s most successful Angels and Harry would be a lucky man if he managed to woo her.’

Harry and Candice originally met in Shanghai when he performed at the Victoria Secret show in 2017.

In the past, Harry has been linked to several models including Cara Delevingne, Nadine Leopold, Angels Sara Sampaio, Georgia Fowler, and Camille Rowe.