Wednesday May 10, 2023 – Singer Folarin Falana aka Falz recently underwent knee surgery in the UK.

He disclosed this in a video posted on his Instagram page this evening May 10.

According to him, he sustained an injury on his knee while playing football in November 2022 and after consultation, he was informed he needed to undergo knee surgery.

He flew to the UK where the surgery was successfully performed on him.

He shared videos of him in the hospital and also gave a detailed explanation of how he sustained the injury and how the surgery went.

