Wednesday May 3, 2023 – Singer Chukwuka Ekweani popularly known as CKay is the latest landlord in town.

This is after he recently acquired a property.

The Love Nwantiti crooner took to social media to share a photo of himself in his new mansion, alongside the building he lived in many years ago.

”came a really long way. grateful.” he captioned the post

Congrats to him!