Wednesday May 3, 2023 – Singer Chukwuka Ekweani popularly known as CKay is the latest landlord in town.
This is after he recently acquired a property.
The Love Nwantiti crooner took to social media to share a photo of himself in his new mansion, alongside the building he lived in many years ago.
”came a really long way. grateful.” he captioned the post
Congrats to him!
