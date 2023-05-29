Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday May 29, 2023 – Grammy-award winner, Billie Eilish has spoken out about her style evolution over the years while responding to critics who called her a “sellout” for wearing “feminine” clothing.

The 21-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story to address online comments she had seen about her outfits.

“I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how I did & constantly being told i’d be hotter if I acted like a woman.

“Now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout,” the caption over a photo of herself continued.

“And ‘what happened to her’ ‘OMG it’s not the same Billie she’s just like the rest’ blah blah blah.”

Eilish went on to call out the “true idiots” and “bozos.”

“Let women exist!” she added.

Eilish followed up with more postings.

“FUN FACT! did you know that woman are multifaceted!!!!!??? shocking right?? believe it or not women could be interested in multiple things,” she wrote.

“Also that femininity does not equal weakness???!!!! omg?! insane right? who knew,” she added. “And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times.”

Eilish told Elle magazine in 2021 that she lost 100,000 social media followers after she shared a different look.

“People hold on to these memories and have an attachment,” she told the publication. “But it’s very dehumanizing.”

In September 2021, Eilish spoke out about her different senses of style. During an interview with Vogue.

“Big dresses were my favourite thing when I was a kid. I had so many dresses, I would wear a dress every single day,” the “Lovely” singer said. “It’s really body image that tore that s*** down. [It’s] why I think I’ve been dressing the way I have for years.”