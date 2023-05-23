Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 23, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga’s former aide, Silas Jakakimba, has reacted to yesterday’s Jubilee Party National Delegates Conference held at Ngong Racecourse, Nairobi.

The NDC was chaired by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga was among the guests who attended the colourful event.

In a post on social media on Tuesday, Jakakimba, who supported Raila’s presidential bid in the August 9 polls, said his former boss soiled his legacy when he attended the Jubilee Party NDC.

“Odinga already has a solid legacy worth consolidating, he shouldn’t be made to soil it by attending those Sarakasis,” he said.

Jakakimba added that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta already handed over power to President William Ruto in broad daylight.

“By Uhuru handing over power in front of everyone made Ruto the real Simba,” he said.

During his speech, Raila, who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, called for the respect of retired national leaders, saying Kenyans should reject the harassment and humiliation of Uhuru.

