Thursday, May 25, 2023 – Nairobi County Senator Edwin Sifuna has urged President William Ruto to listen to hustlers who are already suffering due to the high cost of living.

Appearing in an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Sifuna, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Secretary-General, asked the president to hear the cries of Kenyans who are against the introduction of more taxes.

“You can ignore me as Sifuna but listen to the hustler nation, they are crying. You have ignored leaders, you have ignored organizations, but listen to hustlers who don’t want more taxes,” Sifuna said.

The ODM SG emphasized that people are unable to take further deductions from their salaries.

Sifuna also noted that many Kenyans have gone for years without a pay rise and introducing new taxes at the moment would be unrealistic.

