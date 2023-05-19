Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 19, 2023 – A pretty lady by the name Imelda Mwendwa was sued by her boyfriend for damaging his car and TV over cheating allegations.

According to the court papers, the two had heated arguments before she caused malicious damage to her boyfriend’s car at Club Gemini.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has defended the accused lady and said he was ready to bail her out.

He also promised to hire a lawyer and pay legal fees for her.

Sonko’s post sparked reactions among Netizens, with most people claiming that he has other intentions.

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo is among those who feel that Sonko is indirectly hitting on the pretty lady.

“Nimekuonea 18. Shoot straight. Makosa lakini” Kabogo reacted.

This is what Sonko posted on Twitter.

