Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – A boda boda rider was violently attacked and robbed by two thugs along Limuru Road at night.

The rider stopped his motorbike along the busy road to relieve himself, and in the process, the ruthless thugs emerged from the blues and accosted him while armed with a dagger.

He had no option but to surrender.

They robbed him clean before fleeing on foot.

Watch the CCTV footage.

