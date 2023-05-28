Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 28, 2023 – Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu is reportedly planning to settle in America and start a new life there.

The mother of three left the country for the United States on May 2, 2023, reportedly for a vacation.

She was escorted to the airport by Samidoh.

According to a close family member, Edday had plans to look for a job in the US when she left the country.

However, Samidoh thought she was just going on vacation with their kids.

“From what I have gathered, it is very possible she may not return. She may have struck a deal when she was looking for a Visa. She was not certain about her coming back,” the family member said.

“At one point she told me if all goes well, the man will now turn into a real hunter. He will struggle to look for her,” the family member added.

Samidoh’s endless dramas occasioned by his affair with nominated Senator Karen Nyamu may have a hand in her decision to fully relocate to the US.

Edday is currently hosted by Samidoh’s cousin, namely Bernice Saroni, and the two have been posting photos of themselves and their children on their social media accounts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.