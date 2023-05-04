Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 4, 2023 – Kenyans have been left with an egg on their faces after Mombasa High Court ordered Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to reopen Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s New Life International Church with immediate effect.

In the ruling, the High Court Judge stated that the National Police Service (NPS) must open the church immediately without further delays.

Pastor Ezekiel’s lawyers, led by Danstan Omari and Cliff Ombetta, moved to the High Court, accusing the state of infringing on the faithful’s right to worship without fear and government interference.

Pastor Ezekiel’s Church was closed last Thursday after police arrested Pastor Ezekiel and charged him with terrorism, indoctrination of the faithful, and other charges related to mass killings.

He was also linked to the Shakahola Forest massacre where over 110 bodies were exhumed.

Speaking over the matter, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki stated that Ezekiel had allegedly participated in acts that might have led to the death of his followers.

Kindiki vowed to make an example out of Pastor Ezekiel and his friend, Pastor Paul Mackenzie, for the Shakahola massacre.

However, the ruling deals him a severe blow in his efforts to fight the rogue pastors.

It is believed that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas, may have had something to do with the ruling, considering that Pastor Ezekiel is her partner.

