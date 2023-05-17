Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is in for a rude shock. This is after interesting details of President William Ruto’s meeting with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga at Kasarani last Saturday emerged, pointing to a possible handshake which he has been so much against.

Speaking at a burial in Kasipul, Homa Bay County, Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Jackline Mwenesi revealed that Ruto asked his bodyguards to reserve a seat for Raila Odinga at the Kip Keino Classics on Saturday.

The CAS narrated that the security officers had brought the seat for a minister but the president asked them to reserve it for Odinga, who he stated was on his way.

The President and Azimio leader Raila Odinga graced the event later in the evening after attending the funeral of freedom fighter Mukami Kimathi in Nyandarua County.

“You may not know what is going on, but just to give an example, after we left the funeral in Nyandarua and went to watch the games, the protocol security team brought seats, saying that a certain minister was coming to sit there.”

“The president quickly asked them to leave the seat and reserve it because of Raila who was on his way. Even the rest of us did not know that he would come and sit there,” she stated.

Further, the CAS urged Kenyans to remain peaceful, stating that Raila and Ruto respected each other and that the two leaders had no bad blood.

“The people do not have a problem. It is us leaders who have a problem with one another. Our beloved President respects Raila Odinga. Even the rest of us in UDA respect Raila,” added Mwenesi.

If Ruto enters into a handshake with Raila as things are indicating, it would be the end of Gachagua as he will have nothing to talk about anymore.

Baba would completely overshadow him like he did in 2018 when he shook former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s hand.

