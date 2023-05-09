Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 09 May 2023 – Seasoned media personality Hassan Mugambi is trending after his randy behaviours were exposed by ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare.

Someone close to Hassan Mugambi’s baby mama reached out to Edgar and claimed that he is a deadbeat father.

He reportedly sired a daughter with the lady and refused to take parental responsibilities even after the DNA test turned positive.

The source further alleged that Hassan had sex with his baby mama’s friend.

The friend took a photo of the anchor stark naked in her house and sent it to his baby mama to mock her.

The expose comes after Hassan introduced his fiancé to the online community.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.