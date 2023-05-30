Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga held the Azimio-One Kenya Parliamentary Group meetings to plan how to sabotage President William Ruto’s government.

However, conspicuously missing from the meeting held at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation was Jubilee Chairman and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was expected to attend the meeting in person.

Instead, he sent former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni to represent him in the meeting to the utter disappointment of Azimio adherents.

During the meeting, Azimio unanimously resolved to oppose Ruto’s controversial Finance Bill 2023, which is seeking to make the lives of Kenyans more miserable due to high taxation.

The Azimio PG also resolved to have Embakasi West MP Hon. Mark Mwenje replace Nominated MP Hon. Sabina Chege as the Minority Deputy Whip

Hon. Sabina has since shifted her allegiance to UDA.

At the same time, Azimio officially withdrew from the bipartisan talks until Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza withdraws the Financial Bill 2023.

The Kenyan DAILY POST