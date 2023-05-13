Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 13, 2023 – President William Ruto’s chief economic advisor, David Ndii, has revealed the multi-billion scandals that will hit Kenya Kwanza Administration.

In a social media post on Saturday, Ndii who is an Oxford-trained economist, said the major scandals that will hit the Kenya Kwanza regime include the Huster Fund scandal, the fertilizer subsidy scheme and the mother of all will be the petroleum scandal, where the government struck a deal with a Dubai firm to import fuel to Kenya.

“The Hustler Fund will be a big scandal, the fertilizer subsidy scheme will be a big scandal, the Petroleum G-to-G will be the mother of all scandals,” Ndii wrote on his Twitter page.

Even though it is not clear why Ndii said this or where he got his information from, there have been numerous questions about the hustler fund initiative.

This is because there has been no clear explanation as to where the government got the billions to give Kenyans cheap loans.

