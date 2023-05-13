Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Saturday, May 13, 2023 – President William Ruto’s chief economic advisor, David Ndii, has revealed the multi-billion scandals that will hit Kenya Kwanza Administration.
In a social media post on Saturday, Ndii who is an Oxford-trained economist, said the major scandals that will hit the Kenya Kwanza regime include the Huster Fund scandal, the fertilizer subsidy scheme and the mother of all will be the petroleum scandal, where the government struck a deal with a Dubai firm to import fuel to Kenya.
“The Hustler Fund will be a big scandal, the fertilizer subsidy scheme will be a big scandal, the Petroleum G-to-G will be the mother of all scandals,” Ndii wrote on his Twitter page.
Even though it is not clear why Ndii said this or where he got his information from, there have been numerous questions about the hustler fund initiative.
This is because there has been no clear explanation as to where the government got the billions to give Kenyans cheap loans.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Hello Daily Post
As parents of EarlyBird Schools in Machakos County we are suffering following a new game by the school administration to fleece parents.
There are a lot of new charges introduced since last year and this year is the worst.
We urge the media and ministry of Education to expose this racket at EarlyBird Schools.
Items bought in this school are very expensive compared to other schools.
Does it mean that there are no laws regulating private schools in Kenya?
The government should always monitor this private school failure to which parents will be fleeçed against the law.
Since January Private academies increased school fees by up to 47 per cent of the new academic calendar as they moved to protect their earnings from a surge in the cost of living.
The institutions attributed the changes to rising inflation that eased to 9.1 per cent in December after hitting a 67-month high of 9.6 per cent in October as households grappled with the high cost of goods and services.
This meant that higher fees further choked family finances.
Some schools had sent notices out to parents and guardians on the upward adjustment of tuition fees and other charges including transport.
Education CS Ezekiel Machongu should launch investigations and tames these private schools in Kenya.