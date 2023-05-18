Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 18, 2023 – President William Ruto is not joking with fake pastors and false prophets anymore.

This is after he ordered the immediate arrest of Prophet Joseph Otieno Chenge of Jerusalem Mowar Church yesterday after the man of God threatened him with a 21-day ultimatum.

It all began with a simple Press Conference which Chenge had called to address the nation over an impending danger, and he extended his theatrical speech to issue President William Ruto a 21-day ultimatum.

Chenge demanded to meet the Head of State within three weeks, during which he would have explained the alleged impending catastrophe for Ruto to act.

In response to the thinly veiled threat, DCI officers from Homa Bay County apprehended him at his home in Ruri East Sub-location, Lambwe Central Location.

Homa Bay Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer Abed Kavoo stated that according to preliminary investigations, Chenge’s doctrine comprised unorthodox teachings against national values.

“The patients have been detained in his church, but some of them are in a deplorable state. We suspect they were being offered prayers which changed their normal thinking,” Kavoo stated, adding that the police rescued several victims from his church.

Eleven other accomplices with whom he addressed the Head of State in a Press Conference were also apprehended.

Among those arrested were six Pastors of Jerusalem Mowar Church and patients accommodated at the church for special healing.

The suspects were detained at Mbita Divisional Headquarters, where they were processed as investigations continued, with detectives seeking to unravel what they claimed were cultic activities.

DCIO Kavoo claimed that Chenge detained patients at his home under the pretext of having the ability to pray and heal them.

The man of the cloth was also accused of receiving monetary gains from his prayer sessions, which would sometimes extend for months.

DCI officers further established that the Jerusalem Mowar Church had not complied with the Constitution and legal requirements for places of worship.

The prosecution sought an order at Rusinga Island Law Courts to detain the twelve longer, pending the conclusion of ongoing investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.