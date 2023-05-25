Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 25, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has raised some doubts regarding the bipartisan talks which have been suspended.

In a press conference at SMK Centre in Nairobi, Raila defended President William Ruto over the failure by both Azimio and Kenya Kwanza to agree on the talks, saying someone is put to sabotage the talks and is not the president.

According to Raila, Ruto has been rendered powerless and does not control Kenya Kwanza’s side of the bipartisan talks anymore.

He stated that someone with ulterior motives was out to scuttle the talks and ensure that Azimio returned to the streets.

Azimio observed that the Kenya Kwanza bipartisan team was receiving instructions from various sources, making them incapable of holding meaningful talks.

“The Kenya Kwanza side is essentially several teams in one; the members are answering to different bosses and are not moving in the same direction.”

“They are getting different instructions and areas clearly pulling in different directions. Secondly, Kenya Kwanza has no clear direction on whether the talks should proceed or not,” Raila stated.

Azimio explained that Kenya Kwanza was intentionally behaving like confused negotiators in order to pass time and avoid a logical conclusion to the matters at hand.

“Deliberately, they have no clear direction from Mr. William Ruto on how to proceed. Kenya Kwanza sees the talks as a process of managing the political situation, calming down the political temperatures and continuing with business as usual,” he stated.

However, Raila warned the Kenya Kwanza side that they knew so well the game that was being played by the government’s side of negotiators, as such, they will soon announce new resolutions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST