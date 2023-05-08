Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, May 8, 2023 – Police have launched investigations after more than 200 people believed to have been involved in extreme religious activities were found in Kwale forest.

They are said to be members of a church called Rainbow Faith Ministries – a splinter group from the main SDA church.

Among those arrested is the leader of the church, 23-year-old Joyce Mkumbi, a self-proclaimed prophetess.

A secondary school teacher who quit his job to join the religious activities was also arrested.

The followers were asked to leave their homes and stay in the forest.

They were also ordered to pray three times a day and three times a night without failure.

Children were forced to miss school to attend the prayers.

According to Kwale County Children Coordinator Zephanian Apoko, the pastor was not a certified preacher as she had no formal training.

He recommended that she be charged with exposing children to extreme religious doctrine through her claims of messages from God.

However, one of the congregants said they were only worshipping God and had not prevented any children from going to school.

“This is a good church. I also came from Nairobi and it is in a peaceful environment. I don’t know why the authorities are targeting us. But this is a sign of the end times as our preacher told us,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.