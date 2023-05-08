Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 8, 2023 – In an interesting turn of events, Pastor Ezekiel Odero has sued the government of President William Ruto for the closure of his church and TV station over the Shakahola massacre.

The televangelist petitioned the court for conservatory orders to reopen the New Life Prayer Centre and Church, as well as his TV station World Evangelism TV, pending the outcome of the petition.

According to court documents, Pastor Ezekiel, who is being investigated for the Shakahola Massacre, claims that the decision to close down his TV station and the church was made illegally and in violation of Article 47 of the Constitution as read in conjunction with Section 4 of the Fair Administrative Actions Act 2015.

In the petition, which names the Attorney General, the Inspector General of Police, and five others as respondents, Ezekiel claims that his church and TV station were shut down before he was charged in court.

According to the preacher, the decisions to close the church and the TV station were based on emotion rather than facts.

He claims that the Shakahola forest where at least 109 cult members’ bodies have been exhumed so far, is about 200 kilometres away from his Mavueni church.

He also claims that the allegations levelled against him lack any factual justification because the conclusions are based on future events and investigations that have yet to be initiated or conducted.

