Tuesday, May 9, 2023 – Embattled Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s lawyers Danstan Omari and Cliff Ombeta have lamented after he failed to pay them their dues for defending him in the court of law over the Shakahola massacre.

While addressing the media after filing a court petition against the State over the closure of Mavueni Church and TV Station, Omari called out the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), alleging that it was frustrating his client with malicious intentions.

He questioned the government’s move to freeze Pastor Ezekiel’s bank accounts.

Omari claimed that Pastor Ezekiel could not meet his financial obligations, including paying his attorneys, after DCI convinced the court to bar him from accessing over sixteen bank accounts.

The visibly irritated Omari vowed to take the fight to the DCI doorsteps and other relevant government officials to ensure Ezekiel got access to his money in order to pay them.

The lawyer argued that judges and magistrates would soon be convinced of the pastor’s innocence – after sufficient evidence is tabled – and justice will be served accordingly.

On Monday, May 8, Pastor Ezekiel suffered a major setback in his attempt to block the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) from scrutinising his bank accounts after a Milimani Chief Magistrate Court granted DCI access to his accounts.

In the ruling, the Magistrate ordered Chief Inspector Martin Munene to probe the accounts for money laundering and other financial frauds.

