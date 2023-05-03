Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 3, 2023 – When Azimio Leader Raila Odinga claimed that State House is Shakahola annex, many dismissed him as a sore loser who is out to tarnish the good name of President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, and their families.

However, as it turns out, Baba may have known something about the State House that we don’t.

This is after it emerged that Ruto’s government was very much aware of what was going on at Shakahola forest, where rogue Pastor Paul Mackenzie was forcing his followers to fast to death and secretly burying them in the forest.

This was revealed by some families of the victims from the Shakahola massacre, who lifted the lid on the atrocities committed by Mackenzie under the watchful eye of the government.

According to the family of Silas Otieno, who went missing as part of the cult, they were issued with burial permits and death certificates for a number of burials within Shakahola forests by the area Chief.

The family intimated that Silas left for Mombasa accompanied by an individual believed to be an agent of controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie. Shortly after, he notified them that he had married a wife, bought a piece of land and built a house.

Later, the family also received a letter signed by their relative notifying them that his wife had passed on.

However, they were alarmed when the letter stated that Otieno had decided to bury the woman in the Shakahola Forest without taking her to the mortuary.

According to the victim’s mother, when they questioned why he did not notify the family of the woman, he told them that she had earlier thrown away her phone and did not want to speak to anyone.

When the family went to Shakahola, they unearthed a burial permit signed by the Makongeni Chief, who served as the Assistant Chief at the time.

Esther Mwandi, whose daughter was buried in the forest, corroborated the claims, noting that her daughter was dead hence the burial permit would not have been issued by the administrators.

Additionally, the family claimed that they had earlier visited the forest in the company of two police officers, the chief and the assistant chief.

“The chief is the one who directs you through the forest. There is no way you could enter the forest without direction from the chief and a police officer.”

“Police officers put a barrier there (in the forest) and only removed it when they heard that the Chief was coming,” a relative of the family narrated.

However, the Chief in question has denied the claims, stating that he only issued permits for residents of Shakahola and not burials in the forest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST