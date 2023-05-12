Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, May 12, 2023 – Meru County Commissioner Fred Ndunga has warned Chiefs and their Assistants from engaging in casual sex with civilians, saying it might interfere with their service delivery to residents.

According to Ndunga, when a civilian engages in intimacy with them, they end up bragging about how they have conquered the authority.

He also urged Chiefs and Assistant County commissioners (ACCs) who are not married to not just be open to anyone but rather stay hard on it.

“When these civilians sleep with you, they go around telling their friends in clubs how they have dropped the authority,” Ndunga said.

According to Ndunga, the act is likely to interfere with the service delivery to the public, saying they will not see them as leaders.

He urged them to conduct themselves well and depict a good image of the government. Fred also asks men to be careful not to be waylaid by anyone.

He added there is a need to safeguard their power and authority so that the public can respect them, saying this might affect their efforts in fighting drugs and insecurity.

Ndunga was speaking at Meru Teaching College during a security meeting with chiefs and Assistant County Commissioners.

The Kenyan DAILY POST