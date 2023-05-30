Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – East African Legislative Assembly Member of Parliament Kanini Kega has left President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua scratching their heads.

This is after he changed tune on the Jubilee wrangles, saying he doesn’t want to fight former President Uhuru Kenyatta anymore.

Speaking during an interview on Tuesday, Kega, who is the Secretary General of the renegade Jubilee Party, announced that he will host another Jubilee Party’s National Delegates Conference (NDC) in June and invited Uhuru to attend.

The former Kieni MP noted that the Uhuru-led NDC was shambolic as it did not have genuine delegates.

Kega further denied that he was working with Ruto and Gachagua against the former Head of State who serves as the party’s chairman.

On May 22, Uhuru led a Jubilee NDC at the Ngong’ Racecourse, where he read the riot act to Jubilee members who he accused of supporting President William Ruto and his administration. Kega, at the time, claimed that the NDC was nothing more than a political rally.

He accused Uhuru of inviting non-delegates to the NDC, arguing that it was illegally constituted.

“Without a National Executive Committee (NEC), how can you set the agenda for an NDC? It is a big mistake for people to mislead the fourth president,” Kega stated emphatically.

While insisting that Uhuru is still his close friend, Kega noted that the former Head of State stopped leading Jubilee on March 14, six months after Ruto was sworn in as President on September 13, 2022.

He, therefore, lamented that he was being unfairly accused of betraying Uhuru yet he had stood with him in the run-up to the August 2022 General Elections.

“I have been abused because of standing with Uhuru. That’s why it is funny to hear people stating that I have betrayed him. If I was to betray Uhuru, I would have betrayed him last year,” decried Kega.

The Kenyan DAILY POST