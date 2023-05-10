Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 10, 2023 – It is now clear that the government of President William Ruto wants to take Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s billions to ostensibly finance his broke government.

This was revealed by Pastor Ezekiel, through his lawyers, who listed inconsistencies in police and autopsy reports, accusing the government of targeting the pastor’s wealth.

According to the lawyers, the gaps in the autopsy reports and recent sentiments by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki contradicting the police raised critical questions about the motive of the investigation.

The three lawyers, Danstan Omari, Cliff Ombeta, and Jared Magolo, argued that the government pathologist Johansen Odour did not reveal any missing organs in the bodies retrieved as alleged by the police.

His reports contradicted Chief Inspector Martin Munene, who linked Ezekiel’s New Life Prayer Centre to the Shakahola massacre, where at least 130 bodies were exhumed.

According to the government pathologist, some victims died by starvation. Being hit by a blunt object or strangulation.

Omari thus cited Oduor’s statement to counter Chief Inspector Martin Munene of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“We heard Odour state that none of the bodies were missing any organ. So, these are politics and the government is unfairly targeting Ezekiel’s wealth,” Omari argued.

Yesterday, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki dismissed claims that some bodies missed crucial organs.

“For now, treat the claims of missing body parts as rumours. People who have facts are those on the ground not those in offices,” Kindiki noted.

On Monday, police convinced the court to freeze over 16 bank accounts owned by the televangelist, while linking him to the Shakahola massacre reportedly orchestrated by controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie.

