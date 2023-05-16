Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 16, 2023 – President William Ruto fired Public Health PS Dr. Josephine Mburu, suspended Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) CEO Terry Ramadhani and kicked out the agency’s entire board over the Sh4 billion mosquito net supply scandal.

However, according to one of the local dailies, Ruto may have fired the wrong PS. This is after it emerged that KEMSA falls under the Department of Medical Services whose PS is none other than Engineer Peter K. Tum and has nothing to do with Public Health.

Records show that Ruto’s Executive Order No.1 of 2023 puts PS Engineer Tum in charge of KEMSA, and one wonders why Dr. Josephine Mburu had to take the fall when the scandal is in the other department.

According to sources, Public Health PS Dr. Josephine Mburu was sacrificed to save the real culprit, Medical Services PS Engineer Peter Tum, who hails from the same region as the President. It now remains to be seen where the investigations will lead to.

