Friday, May 5, 2023 – That President William Ruto is a political chess master is not in doubt.

So much so that he used Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to destroy himself in the name of fighting Raila Odinga, the enigma of Kenyan politics himself.

This was given credence by Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, who stated that Ruto used Gachagua to annoy Azimio supporters, and in the end destroyed his political future.

Taking to his Twitter, Amisi claimed that Gachagua’s silence after Azimio called off anti-government protests indicates that he has realized he has no chance of being a President in the future.

“The silence of Rigathi is now louder than a thunderstorm. He must have realised he has been used to kill one tribe’s dominance in public sector service. He has also realized that he stands no chance of being president in the future because “hakuna yako kumi yangu kumi” nonsense. He was set up to annoy baba supporters while his boss hid his cards.”

“Our politics is a serious business where brains encounter brains. You don’t parrot all day long while holding certain positions. Didmus and Sudi could have done it at a much smaller fee. He, however, has a space in history books, and that’s enough achievement for him,” Amisi stated.

Azimio called off its demos after the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team yielded to its demand on recusing Eldas MP Adan Keynan from the bi-partisan committee.

